El Sereno -- An elderly woman was found stabbed to death inside a home this past weekend, a police spokesman said today.
The victim, described as a 70-year-old Asian woman, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning in the 3900 block of Van Horne Avenue, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.
There was no additional information readily available about the case or a description of the suspect, Im said.
An Eastsider reader who tipped us off about the homicide said the victim's family apparently came to pick her up to take her out for a birthday party, but found her stabbed to death instead.
