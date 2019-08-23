Construction workers on Cerro Gordo 3.jpg

Workers make their way down Cerro Gordo

 Photo by Sedda Wuller

Elysian Heights -- Delivery crews had a hard time on a steep stretch of Cerro Gordo Street on Thursday afternoon.

Resident Sedda Wuller took photos while workers tried to move their truck that had gotten stuck at the bottom of the hill at Cerro Gordo at Echo Park Avenue. Meanwhile, a block up the hill, a different truck driver decided wisely not to head down the street to deliver lumber. 

Instead, the driver up the hill parked on relatively level Vestal Street, leaving a different set of workers to carry some large and heavy looking pieces of lumber down Cerro Gordo.

