Elysian Heights - An instructor at Elysian Heights Elementary has been named one of L.A. United School District’s Teachers of the Year.
Sheryl Murakoshi Gallo was included among 22 top educators - being noted for her ability to develop a community within the classroom, and to make all the children feel included, regardless of their cultural backgrounds or academic strengths, according to a statement from the District.
“This spring she asked one of the boys - one who struggles academically, but who is a natural athlete - to bring his skateboard to school to help demonstrate friction, speed, action and reaction,” said Noel Daniel, a parent who was quoted in the District’s press release. “The smile on the boy’s face during his “demonstration” was worth a thousand words.”
Gallo is a graduate of UCLA and UCSB, and also taught English Hiratsuka City, Japan. Her mother having been a kindergarten teacher, Gallo has now taught in the LAUSD for 23 years.
