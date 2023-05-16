Elysian Heights -- Glen Phillips would like to know who saved his life.
The 56-year-old music management professional from Echo Park has posted a flier - and is planning a press conference - to find the person who performed CPR on him after he had a heart attack in the park.
On the morning of April 7, Phillips was jogging along the Elysian Park Trail when he collapsed near the Marian Harlow Memorial Grove. Someone nearby called for help, and that’s when someone appeared, saying he knew CPR.
People nearby didn't give much of a description for him - male, fit, possibly Latino. Whoever it was, he worked on Phillips until the ambulance arrived.
Phillips was then taken to Glendale Memorial Hospital, where he was put into a hypothermic coma to prevent brain damage. Phillips himself says he remembers none of this. Not the heart attack, the CPR, the hospital, any of it.
“I remember getting ready to go on a run,” said Phillips, who lives about a block from the trail. “I run Elysian Park several times a week. I left between 8 am and 9 am. My mind shuts down for running. I don’t remember having a cardiac arrest, or clutching my chest, or falling over.”
Since then, Phillips has placed a flier at exactly one location: The spot where he dropped.
“A very generous person gave me CPR and saved my life,” the flier states. “I’m looking to get in touch with him so I can thank him personally.”
Phillips will also hold a press conference on May 24 at Glendale Memorial Hospital alongside a doctor, the EMTs who took him in, and possibly the person who called 911.
“It’s just to share this,” Phillips said. “It’s a happy ending in a day and age when there aren’t a lot of them.”
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.