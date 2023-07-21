Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Marion Harlow and the sign made in her honor.
Photos courtesy Nora Harlow & Friends of Elysian Park
Elysian Heights -- The hilltop guerrilla garden in Elysian Park known as the Marian Harlow Grove is a charming oasis with amazing views.
But who was Marian Harlow?
Marion was born in 1909 in a home her father built on Altivo Way in Elysian Heights, a short walk from the park. She later followed her husband to jobs on the East Coast and Canada. But she insisted on coming back home, and in 1969, she returned to Altivo Way, said her daughter, Nora.
Marian established the Grove in the early 1970s as a place where neighbors could honor those who died by planting a tree or shrub. She and her sister-in-law convinced neighbors to help maintain it and had the parks department install a faucet.
"They provided refreshments, usually on weekends, and it was as much a social event as garden maintenance," said Nora.
Harlow passed in 1989. But her friends had artist Peter Shire create a memorial where a redbud tree was planted in her honor.
"She tended to work in the background, making things happen while letting others take the lead," said Nora of her mother.
