Elysian Heights -- Students at Elysian Heights Arts Magnet wanted to help an African community build a well. They set off on a mission that required using their academic skills.

They read to learn more about Africa, wrote a presentation on the well project and then had to count the money raised.

“It’s not just about learning the ABCs,” said Emilio Garza, principal of Elysian Heights Arts Magnet. “It’s learning the ABCs … so you can support your cause.”

Elysian Heights is one of 320 magnet schools in LAUSD designed to attract students -- thus the term “magnet’ -- from across the district with special programs and themes.

Magnets schools like Elysian Heights might receive more attention under Albert M. Carvalho, who officially took over as superintendent today. In fact, Carvalo stopped by the school last month on his first official visit to an LAUSD campus.

“The perfect match between rigor and relevance is the byproduct of magnet programs like the ones we witness across LAUSD and certainly right here at [this] school,” Carvalho said during a press conference on the playground.

Here are some things you should know about LAUSD magnet schools:

• L.A. magnet schools were established the mid-1970s to resolve a desegregation lawsuit. “The No. 1 goal of magnets is to relieve the harms of racial isolation,” said Keith Abrahams, LAUSD’s executive director, student integration services.

• LAUSD has more than 87,000 students enrolled in magnet programs. Magnet programs can cover an entire school -- like Elysian Heights -- or centers within schools that provide “rigor, high quality and theme-based instruction,” Abrahams said.

• Magnets use the themes -- including science and engineering, health, and public safety -- to attract students to the schools and draw students into core subjects, such as English, history and math. Elysian Heights, for example, uses arts as a magnet.

• Parents must complete an admission application and, in some cases, face stiff competition when there are more applicants than available seats in the school of their choice. That’s when a point system is used to determine who gets in and who ends up on a waiting list.

There are some issues:

• Some schools in communities of color have difficulty attracting students, said former school board member David Tokofsky. Magnets “improve the achievement gaps caused by segregated schools.” Still, there’s a need for greater integration and academic rigor, he said.

• Parents have complained about long commutes to magnet schools. Carvalho said he wants to see magnet programs more evenly distributed across the district.

At Elysian Heights, the magnet program was adopted following years of declining enrollment.

The idea to establish an arts magnet program came after teachers organized an event that involved music, dance and other art components, Principal Garza said.

“They said, ‘Why don’t we do a visual and performing arts campus?’” he recalled.

The arts were clearly a strength of several faculty members, and they could be used to build a program.

The idea took off, and the magnet opened three years ago, he said.

Go here for more information about LAUSD magnets.

In Other Education News ...

Super Bowl Performance

Musicians from Franklin High in Highland Park and Marshal High in Los Feliz performed with the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles during a pre-game show at Sunday's Super Bowl. The orchestra accompanied Grammy-winning gospel duo Mary Mary in a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," according to the LAUSD. The performers included Christopher Orozco of Franklin on viola and Marshall's Hector Corona and Mina Lee on percussion and violin, respectively.

“I am impressed with my students’ abilities and excited by their representing Marshall High School at the Super Bowl,” said Principal Gary Garcia said. Franklin High Principal Regina Marquez-Martinez added, “Very proud of Chris! Can’t wait to hear the gift Chris will share with the world."

School Board Race

Eight candidates filed paperwork to run in the race for Board District 2, currently held by Monica Garcia, who is termed out of office. The candidates include small business owner J. Benjamin Johnson; education advocate and parent Maria Brenes; accountant and community activist Erica Vilardi- Espinosa, teacher Miguel Angel Segura; education policy adviser Rocio Rivas; educator and activist Miho Murau, counselor Raquel Zamora and mom Erika Viviana Ochoa.

The primary will be held on June 7, followed by a general election on Nov. 8. Not all candidates who file will automatically end up on the ballot. Over the next 25 days, candidates will gather signatures to appear on the ballot. A minimum of 500 valid signatures from voters are required.