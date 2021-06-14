Elysian Valley - It's never a good idea for drivers to blow through crosswalks. Particularly near the corner of Riverside Drive and Birkdale Street.

A special detail with the Los Angeles Police Department recently managed to issue 42 citations in that section of Riverside, said Juan Campos, Detective with the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

"The citations varied from speeding, failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and cell phone violations," said Campos.

If you see a crossing for pedestrians, don't just speed through. The state vehicle code is pretty clear on this - though pedestrians have some responsibilities as well:

950(a) The driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within a unmarked crosswalk at an intersection, except as otherwise provided in this chapter.

(b) This section does not relieve a pedestrian from the duty of using due care for his or her safety. No pedestrian may suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle that is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard. No pedestrian may unnecessarily stop or delay traffic while in a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

(c) The driver of a vehicle approaching a pedestrian within any marked or unmarked crosswalk shall exercise all due care and shall reduce the speed of the vehicle or take any other action relating to the operation of the vehicle as necessary to safeguard the safety of the pedestrian.

(d) Subdivision (b) does not relieve a driver of a vehicle from the duty of exercising due care for the safety of any pedestrian within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection.

Our officers were enforcing pedestrians crossing a marked crosswalk. It’s hard to watch how close a motorist to a pedestrian. Please stop and look before crossing the street, stay safe!@LAPDHQ @LAPDBlakeChow@Lapdwoodyard @LabradaAl @LAPDHollenbeck@LAPDNortheastArea pic.twitter.com/I3qS4eONdq — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) June 10, 2021