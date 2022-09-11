Elysian Valley -- One thing I learned about bats on a recent night: I am not a good enough photographer to get a picture of one.
Bats are too fast.
"There it is!" a woman yelled as a swarm of us stood by the banks of the L.A. River just south of the 2 Freeway. I quickly pointed my camera at the night sky and, once again, took a picture of nothing.
This was the Bats and Brews tour, sponsored by the Friends of the Los Angeles River. People checked in at the Frogtown Brewery and, after enough time for a pint or two, wandered down to the river to learn about our friends, the flying mice.
Bats like water, said Liliana Griego with Friends of the L.A. River. There is not only water here but roosts under bridges and insects, which emerge around sunset during the warmer months.
So that's why we were here at the river, a little after 7 p.m. on an August evening.
Miguel Ordeñana from the County's Natural History Museum gave us some background on the bats we might see. It turns out that about 25% of all the mammal species are some kind of bat, Ordeñana said.
Bats are seldom rabid, Ordeñana said. They also generally try to keep away from people and prefer to be left alone to eat insects. Which is for the best.
"Without bats, we'd have a lot more mosquitos," Ordeñana said.
Along the river, we might see the western mastiff, the largest bat native to North America - with a wing span of up to two feet, and a squeak audible to the human ear. (Most bat squeaks are too high for us to detect.) The mastiff would seem relatively easy to spot if we had found one.
There is also the Mexican free-tailed bat, which can fly up to 100 miles an hour. That makes it not only the fastest bat, but the fastest mammal, far outpacing the cheetah.
This was one of the bats we would end up "seeing," according to Ordeñana when I talked to him later.
While half of the bat tour went upstream, the rest of us followed Ordeñana downstream, from one side of the freeway overpass to the other. He said a lot of bat activity had been noticed in this spot in the previous few days.
Ordeñana carried his computer with a bat detector app that scanned for the echolocation ultrasound signals emitted by the animals within a specific range - filtering out, for example, the roar of the freeway.
That led us back up the cement bank of the river toward a tree by the bike path. The signals on the bat detector indicated the presence of the free-tailed bat and another species, the Yuma myotis, Ordeñana told me later.
After pointing and shouting and trying to see something, our half of the tour group headed back to the brewery to look at bat displays and drink more beer.
There will be one more Bats and Brews meet-up this year in October. Check the FOLAR site for updates.
