Elysian Valley -- Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at about 9:25 p.m. to the 2400 block of Shoredale Avenue, between the Los Angeles River and Golden State (5) Freeway, according to an officer who did not give his full name.

Witnesses said shots came from a vehicle that drove past the men, the officer said.

The victims, both 28 years old, were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, the officer said.

The suspects fled the scene. Descriptions of the suspects and vehicle were not immediately available.