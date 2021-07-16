Elysian Valley -- One of the men shot earlier this week in a possible drive-by shooting has died from his injuries, police said today.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Mora, died a few hours after he was shot on Monday night (July 12) in the 2400 block of Shoredale Avenue, said LAPD Detective David Alvarez.

Mora was standing on the sidewalk near his home with a friend, also 28, when shots were fired from what witnesses believed was a vehicle that sped away from the scene, Alvarez said. Mora's friend was wounded but survived.

The police don't have a description of the suspects or the suspect's vehicle, which appears as a black blur on surveillance videos that have been obtained so far, Alvarez said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Alvarez at (213) 996-4172 or 31339@lapd.online.

An online fundraiser has been set up to cover funeral expenses.