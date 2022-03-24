Elysian Valley -- Sue Bell Yank has been named the new Executive Director of Elysian Valley-based Clockshop, an arts and culture nonprofit that seeks to generate social change through people’s experience of public space.

Most recently, Yank served as the Deputy Director at 18th Street Arts Center in Santa Monica and is currently Chair of the City of Glendale Arts & Culture Commission.

Long-time director and Clockshop founder Julia Meltzer will become Senior Advisor of Community and Government Partnerships.

Clockshop has organized several art installations and events at the Bow Tie Parcel along the L.A. River.