Elysian Valley- “It’s a crying shame. It breaks my heart,” said Greg Kruegermann. “We’ll never make pickles. We’ll never bottle again.”
After 58 years in Frogtown, the Kruegermann Pickles & Sauerkrautshut down their factory in December.They are currently tearing apart their machinery and operations and renting out their property. Although a branch of the 127-year-old company still operates in Germany, things aren’t looking too good there either.
It’s just too difficult to find employees who want to do this kind of work anymore, Kruegermann said. Meanwhile, the Kruegermann brothers who’ve been running the operation here are aging out. Greg Kruegermann is 64, his brother Carl is 59, and their kids don’t want to take over the business, Kruegermann said.
“Making pickles is too hands-on. You get up early and fix machines. It seems like only us old guys are doing that.” Greg Kruegermann said.
“It is hard work,” he said.
The business was founded in Germany by his great-great-grandfather in 1896. Greg Kruegermann was born in East Germany but emigrated with his family in 1961, just before the wall went up between East and West. His father started the American branch in 1965. The business prospered andeven managed to thrive during the pandemic.
But it’s all just gotten too hard, Kruegermann said. The old manufacturers along Elysian Valley have vanished,including almost all the old bakeries.It’s also gotten so expensive and complicated to do business in California - with regulations requiring, among other things, that the company replace new, perfectly good propane-powered-forklifts with electric ones, Kruegermann said.
So this branch of the old pickle company is now just rehabbing and renting out the 10 buildings it owns here to a new generation - usually to artists, Kruegermann said: A jewelry company, a ceramics studio. A workshop for a student at the Pasadena arts center. Beyond that? ThePasquini Coffee Co.
Nobody who wants to undergo the sweaty, smelly work of bottling pickles and sauerkraut.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
