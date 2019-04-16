ELYSIAN VALLEY -- The owners of Wax Paper, which names its sandwiches after NPR hosts, are moving ahead with plans to open a larger restaurant about two blocks away in a new residential building overlooking the L.A.River.

Lauren and Peter Lemos have filed an application with the Planning Department to allow them to serve beer and wine in a nearly 1,000-square-foot restaurant with 30 seats and an additional 50 seats on a patio.

The restaurant, known as Lingua Franca, would open in The Bend, a large, approximately 40-unit apartment building with commercial and retail spaces in the 2900 block of Allesandro Street at the L.A. River.

Lingua Franca, which would overlook the L.A. River Path, has been described as a "new American restaurant" with counter service for breakfast and lunch and table service for dinner.

The owners told L.A. Magazine they plan to open Lingua Franca in August. They will continue to serve Larry Mantles, Terry Grosses and other sandwiches at Wax Paper.