Get Those Kayaks Ready: L.A. River to reopen for summer recreation

Kayaking season returns to the L.A. River on Memorial Day, May 30, according to the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority, which manages the Los Angeles River Recreation Zones.

This includes, of course, the 1.7-mile Elysian Valley River Recreation Zone that runs through the Eastside, as well as the Sepulveda Basin River Recreation Zone. Walking, fishing, and bird watching will also be allowed. Swimming is still prohibited. The season runs through the end of September.

As in previous years, LA Sanitation staff will be sampling and testing the water twice a week at three locations in each Recreation Zone. Water quality beacons at the kayak put-in sites will show color coded notifications about possible contamination or safety issues.

A green light means the river is open for activity. Yellow means to exercise caution. Red means the river is closed, and the water isn't suitable for recreational activity. Flashing red still means the zone is closed, but not necessarily due to bacteria testing. Other possible reasons include a potential flash flood, a run-off of water used to fight fires, or a sewage spill.

Public access points will also feature signs and informational material with health and safety protocols.

Anyone with a non-motorized, steerable canoe or kayak can navigate the river recreation zone on their own, but must enter at designated launch points. Maps of the river access points, and more information, can be found at the MRCA's website.

Those who don't have equipment can hire one of these outfitters for rentals and guided tours:

LA River Expeditions

LA River Kayaks

LA Kayak Safari

News That Hits Home

