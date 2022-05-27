As in previous years, LA Sanitation staff will be sampling and testing the water twice a week at three locations in each Recreation Zone. Water quality beacons at the kayak put-in sites will show color coded notifications about possible contamination or safety issues.
A green light means the river is open for activity. Yellow means to exercise caution. Red means the river is closed, and the water isn't suitable for recreational activity. Flashing red still means the zone is closed, but not necessarily due to bacteria testing. Other possible reasons include a potential flash flood, a run-off of water used to fight fires, or a sewage spill.
Public access points will also feature signs and informational material with health and safety protocols.
Anyone with a non-motorized, steerable canoe or kayak can navigate the river recreation zone on their own, but must enter at designated launch points. Maps of the river access points, and more information, can be found at the MRCA's website.
Those who don't have equipment can hire one of these outfitters for rentals and guided tours:
I guess flowing (treated) sewage doesn't count as a sewage spill...Be sure to get your tetanus shot tourist!
