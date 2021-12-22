Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Glassell Park --  A man was in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night in what police believe was a gang-related shooting.

The victim, a 23-year-old white male, was near Verdugo Road and Avenue 33 at about 7:15 pm when three Latino men got out of a vehicle, said LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman.  Several shots were fired, one of them striking the victim.

The victim told officers he then walked to his vehicle near Riverside Drive and Allesandro Street in an attempt to drive himself to the hospital. That location on the border of Elysian Heights and Elysian Valley is almost two miles away from the scene of the shooting. But that is information provided in preliminary police reports.

There was no additional information was immediately available about the suspects.

