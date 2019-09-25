Elysian Valley -- A nearly 80-seat restaurant and a restaurant-market combo are planning to open on Blake Avenue as more warehouses, machine shops and industrial buildings are renovated and remade for new tenants and uses.

Tonight, the land use committee of the Elysian Valley Neighborhood Council is scheduled to review a proposal for a 3,705-square-foot restaurant and market with 58 indoor seats and a patio with an additional 64 seats and limited live entertainment at 1991-93 Blake Ave. near Newell Street, according a Planning Department summary.

The applicant, Hilary Walsh of Pueblos Ranas LLC, seeking permission to serve a full-line of alcoholic beverages in what had recently been an artists studio.

Meanwhile, a block west, at 2029 W. Blake Ave, Adam Delaney of The Mojito Effect, LLC is seeking to open a nearly 2,000-square-foot restaurant with nearly 80 seats, indoors and outside. Delaney also wants permission to serve and sell a full line of alcoholic beverages.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The Mojito Effect would be joining a cluster of new eateries on Blake at Knox Avenue that includes Wax Paper sandwich shop and a new bakery and pizzeria that are expected to open in the coming months.

Hear of any more cafes or bars opening up nearby? Submit your tip here.