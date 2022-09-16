Elysian Valley -- Police are searching for four robbery suspects who fled from a rented minivan after crashing during a pursuit tonight, according to preliminary information.
Burbank Police Department officers began pursuing the suspects in the minivan about 9:30 p.m., and the vehicle fled from authorities at high speeds.
The suspects made their way from Burbank on freeways through Glendale and Tujunga before exiting onto surface streets in Silver Lake. The minivan continued to flee until the suspects crashed just after 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Gail Street and Blake Avenue, between the Golden State (5) Freeway and Los Angeles River.
Four suspects ran out of the vehicle, and police were working to establish a perimeter in the area in an attempt to locate the suspects
LAPD and CHP officers and vehicles have sealed off streets in the area, according to postings on the Citizen app.
