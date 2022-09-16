Gail and Blake map

Elysian Valley -- Police are searching for four robbery suspects who fled from a rented minivan after crashing during a pursuit tonight, according to preliminary information.

Burbank Police Department officers began pursuing the suspects in the minivan about 9:30 p.m., and the vehicle fled from authorities at high speeds.

