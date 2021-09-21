marsh park

Elysian Valley -- Two men were wounded Monday night after they were fired upon by a suspect who approached them riding a skateboard, police said.

The victims, described as Latinos in their 30s, we're standing in a park at about 10 pm on Rosanna Street when they were shot, said LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli. That location would put the shooting in Marsh Park.

The victims were taken to a hospital and were reported to be in stable condition, Lomeli said.

The skateboarder fled the scene in an unknown direction after firing multiple shots.

No further information was available.

