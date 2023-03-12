Elysian Valley - A vacant lot. A rooftop. Empty soil next to a sidewalk. Are these places to grow green things – and feed others? Yes, says Emily Gleicher co-founder of FarmLA, a nonprofit that rescued a vacant lot and now grows food for the community.
After eight years of tilling the soil at the Elysian Valley plot, welcoming volunteers and donating crops to local food banks/drives, Gleicher and partner Jason Wood, have started a new program to get folks involved in growing and distributing food in their own communities.
“We see this as having mini satellites of FarmLA’s mission of urban farming and food justice,” says Gleicher about the LA Victory Garden Project. An online bulletin board connects people with available garden spaces – and volunteers who will help. Food growers can also find resources for distributing their crop. “We have all the information you need to get you growing,” says Gleicher.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
