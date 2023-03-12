Volunteers work on rows of lima bean vines outdoors

Volunteers meet at FarmLA to learn how to grow crops, like lima beans, which can be donated back to the community.

Elysian Valley - A vacant lot. A rooftop. Empty soil next to a sidewalk. Are these places to grow green things – and feed others?  Yes, says Emily Gleicher co-founder of FarmLA, a nonprofit that rescued a vacant lot and now grows food for the community.

After eight years of tilling the soil at the Elysian Valley plot, welcoming volunteers and donating crops to local food banks/drives, Gleicher and partner Jason Wood, have started a new program to get folks involved in growing and distributing food in their own communities.

