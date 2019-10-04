Elysian Valley -- A sample of mosquitoes captured last week tested positive for West Nile virus -- the first time the disease has been detected in Elysian Valley this year, according to health officials.

The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death in the most severe cases, according The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District

So far the agency has collected 51 samples around the county that have tested positive with the virus. In Elysian Valley, West Nile was first detected in one sample on Sept. 24 but a specific location was not provided by the agency in its most recent update.

West Nile has also been detected in Los Feliz and Boyle Heights in recent weeks.

More than 62 human cases of West Nile have been reported in California so far this year, four of which were identified in L.A. County, according to health authorities.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The vector control district advises these steps to help limit the breeding of mosquitoes and the spread of the disease:

Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week.

Ensure that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained.

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly.

Request mosquitofish from your local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds.

Wear EPA-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.

Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.

In 2016, the L.A. Times profiled Los Feliz resident and Ivanhoe school teacher Missy Morris, who was left partially paralyzed after contracting West Nile.