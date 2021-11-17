Throop House in Garvanza

Garvanza -- One of this neighborhood's oldest homes could become its latest historic landmark.

Hidden by a large willow tree and a construction screen, what's called the Throop House is a modest two-bedroom with a rambling porch and a steeply pitched roof. It's a surviving example of a 19th Century "pyramidal folk house," which were pretty straightforward in their design and inexpensive to build.

On Thursday, the Cultural Heritage Commission will decide whether to consider the home a city historic monument. The Planning Department staff have recommended taking the property under review.

Constructed in 1885, the home named after landowner Mary E. Throop was built before the town of Garvanza (later absorbed into the City of LA) was established, according to a historic monument application.  It sits in the San Pascual Valley, a part of Garvanza near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) with no paved sidewalks.

“It's a very simple house, but it's a surviving house that has been largely true to how it was originally built,” said Jamie Tijerina, who applied for the historic-monument status for the Throop House. “It's lack of alteration is a very important aspect because that makes it a ‘survivor’ - a last remaining example.”

The only home that may even come close to that age in this area is the Andrew Glassell house, said Tijerina, who is President Highland Park Heritage Trust. But the Glassell house has undergone numerous alterations, whereas the Throop house has not been altered significantly, at least not anytime recently.

But that might be changing.

According to the nomination document, the owners have applied for a building permit to replace windows and two doors, including roofing and drywall work.

The current owner, KOR Holdings LLC, has not responded to The Eastsider's request for comment on its plans.

