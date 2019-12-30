Highland Park -- A 46-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle late this afternoon, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The collision took place at about 4:30 pm in the 400 block of Lewis Street, said the LAFD.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until police arrived, and the incident is classified as an accident, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

No further details were available.

The pedestrian was killed several hours after police and city officials held a press conference this morning to raise awareness of fatal traffic collisions, which had claimed the lives of 236 people this year, according to the LAPD.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

KTLA said that traffic-related deaths had increased 32% in the last five years. Most of the victims were pedestrians.