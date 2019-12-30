Highland Park -- A 46-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle late this afternoon, said the L.A. Fire Department.
The collision took place at about 4:30 pm in the 400 block of Lewis Street, said the LAFD.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until police arrived, and the incident is classified as an accident, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.
No further details were available.
The pedestrian was killed several hours after police and city officials held a press conference this morning to raise awareness of fatal traffic collisions, which had claimed the lives of 236 people this year, according to the LAPD.
KTLA said that traffic-related deaths had increased 32% in the last five years. Most of the victims were pedestrians.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is so sad, please update the post as soon as you know details. 46 is SO young and that looks like an extremely residential street. What is the story here, how did it happen? Too sad. Stay careful out there, drivers, pedestrians, everyone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.