Highland Park -- A 46-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle late this afternoon, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The collision took place at about 4:30 pm in the 400 block of Lewis Street, said the LAFD. 

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until police arrived, and the incident is classified as an accident, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

No further details were available.

The pedestrian was killed several hours after police and city officials held a press conference this morning to raise awareness of fatal traffic collisions, which had claimed the lives of 236 people this year, according to the LAPD.

KTLA said that traffic-related deaths had increased 32% in the last five years. Most of the victims were pedestrians.

