Garvanza -- Community activists and a developer are headed for a showdown this week over plans to build a large apartment complex on a former parking lot.

No structures will be demolished. But opponents say the project is way too big and out of character for the historic neighborhood.

“We are going to be suffocating here with this project,” said Rosa Rivas, a member of the Garvanza Improvement Association. “What they are proposing doesn’t match our community at all.”

City Signs off on Development

Last September, the City Planning Department approved plans by Skya Ventures to build a three-story, nearly 60,000-square-foot project with 33 units and ground floor-retail on the site of a former Rite Aid overflow parking lot at 141 North Avenue 64.

Skya was allowed to build a taller and denser project than would usually be permitted because it includes some affordable housing -- three units -- and is located on or near major transit lines.

The same developer irked many residents and anti-gentrification activists several years ago when it purchased the 60-unit Marmion Royal Apartments in Highland Park and began hiking rents. Tenants responded with a rent strike but lost in court. According to the Historic Garvanza Coalition, 57 tenants were evicted.

Skya Ventures did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Residents Challenge Approval

After the Garvanza project was approved, an appeal was filed on behalf of community groups and residents. A public hearing will be held on March 10 to review the appeal.

The appeal focuses on the incentives Skya was granted under the city’s Transit Oriented Communities Incentive Program or TOC. In return for building affordable housing near transit lines, that program allows for more dense development and also loosens requirements, such as the minimum amount of parking and space between buildings.

The appeal contends that the nearby bus lines do not run in the 15-minute intervals required under the TOC rules and also disputed the development’s affordable housing credentials.

Concerned About Neighborhood Character

Antonio Castillo, who grew up in the neighborhood, supports plans for a mixed-use development. But he’s concerned that the proposal does not consider the historic nature of the neighborhood.

“I’ve always looked at this site as a perfect opportunity to develop with something that would benefit the community,” said Castillo, vice President of the Highland Park Heritage Trust. But, “the design and its compatibility with the neighborhood has been my focus and my concern.”