Glassell Park - An 80-year-old man is suspected of killing an 80-year-old woman this morning by striking her with a blunt instrument, the LAPD said.
Police said they found the woman bleeding from the head after they responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2400 block of West Avenue 30. Police said the homicide was reported at 10:41 a.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The 80-year-old male suspect is in custody.
It's not clear if the man and woman were related.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.