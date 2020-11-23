Glassell Park - An 80-year-old man is suspected of killing an 80-year-old woman this morning by striking her with a blunt instrument, the LAPD said.

Police said they found the woman bleeding from the head after they responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2400 block of West Avenue 30. Police said the homicide was reported at 10:41 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The 80-year-old male suspect is in custody.

It's not clear if the man and woman were related.