Glassell Park -- It’s been nearly 20 years since the state purchased a portion of former railroad land to create a riverfront park. Last month, a conceptual design for what’s known as the Bowtie Parcel was finally revealed to the public.

But don’t expect to see any big changes soon.

Plans for the 18-acre Bowtie, which is named for its unique shape, include plenty of green space, wetlands and pathways

““It’s a wild, gritty place,” said Allen Compton of SALT Landscape Architects, which presented the concept for the barren property just south of the 2 Freeway. “Our job is to find a way to make this an amazing destination.”

A survey of 1,700 persons showed overwhelming support for the restoration of natural habitats, accessible trails and open green space.

However, concerns about traffic were raised during the presentation. The only way for vehicles to reach the Bowtie is through a residential area on the other side of the 2 Freeway.

Other issues included flooding and the prospect of increasing gentrification in the surrounding area.

Maria Elena Barboza, Vice President of the Elysian Valley Riverside Neighborhood Council, feared that some of the problems with the bike path across the river will be replicated at the new park, namely a lack of visibility and the use of motorized bicycles.

“We don’t know what to expect,” Barboza said. “Who is responsible? We haven’t had that conversation.”

Next up for the Bowtie is a 2.5-acre, stormwater and habitat demonstration project. Construction is expected to begin next year and finish in 2024.

But officials said funding has not been secured to refine and implement the conceptual design. State Parks is continuing to seek out additional funding sources.