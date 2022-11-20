Catio - an outdoor enclosed cat patio in Glassell Park

Cookie and Mr. Cheese soak in the sunshine in Nina Lesowitz's backyard.

Glassell Park -- In a recent issue of Sunday Digest, we asked to see photos of your catios, cat patios. We received a wonderful response from Nina Lesowitz, who writes:

"My husband, Martin Eggenberger, designed and built this [catio] off our bedroom back door. There is a cat door so that our cat [Cookie] can easily access her litter box and the watch the birds, squirrels, and other wildlife in Glassell Park."

CATIO 3 - an enclosed outdoor cat patio with Mr. Cheese 600

Mr. Cheese - who has more than 11K followers on Instagram -- enjoys a quiet moment in a Glassell Park catio.
