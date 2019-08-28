Glassell Park -- Hidden by ivy and wedged between an auto body shop and an apartment building, the building at 3416 N. Verdugo Road is easy to miss. But behind a door scrawled with tagging, there's a planned 96-seat restaurant with a patio in the works.

This stretch of Verdugo -- dominated by small houses, apartment buildings and low-key businesses -- seems like an odd location for a large restaurant. But it's on the same block as the Verdugo Bar and about two blocks away from Lemon Poppy Kitchen.

The few details we have about this place comes from an online Planning Department filing from a company called Clinton Six LLC headed by Christine Louise Lindgren.

The firm is seeking a city permit to that would allow the restaurant to sell beer and wine to be served on the premises as well as to go. In addition to changing the facade and increasing the floor area, the applicant also wants to provide less parking than the four spaces now required.

More about the project will be coming out soon as representatives for the project are scheduled to make a presentation Thursday night during a planning committee meeting of the Glassell Park Neighborhood Council.