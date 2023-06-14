Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Glassell Park — Two great advantages to moving a serious art gallery to the Verdugo Plaza shopping center, said Philip Martin, owner of the Philip Martin Gallery: Most of your customers probably just had an excellent lunch in the neighborhood, and they didn’t have to sit through heavy traffic to get there.
After almost 14 years at a Mid-City location along La Cienega Boulevard, the Philip Martin Gallery moved into the freestanding corner storefront at Verdugo Road and Arthur Street in January — now sharing a parking lot with Lemon Poppy Kitchen, a martial arts studio, and the giant Verdugo Coin Laundry.
It’s also within walking distance for many of the customers, Martin said — plus a shorter commute for Martin himself from his home in Eagle Rock.
“I wanted to participate in the community of Northeast Los Angeles, not just as a resident, but also as a business owner and creative,” he said.
Originally from Bloomington, Indiana, Martin came to Los Angeles in 2000, as soon as he’d gotten his MFA in painting from The University of Texas at Austin. After working as an artist for a few years, he started his gallery in October 2005 on Venice Boulevard, just west of Centinela, then moved to La Cienaga in April 2009.
“I like artists who understand their own personal artistic language and at the same time are willing to push that language to make unexpected objects that provoke and thrill the viewer and themselves,” Martin said. “We show ambitious artworks in all media at the gallery location and at art fairs across the United States and abroad.”
The Philip Martin Gallery is at 3342 Verdugo Rd, Ste A, Los Angeles, CA 90065 — (323)-507-2037
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
