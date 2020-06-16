Biz Buzz covers Eastside small business and related issues, challenges and successes. Go here to submit your story idea, tip or suggestion. Now, read on for our latest issue.

-- Brenda Rees, Biz Buzz Editor

How businesses are keeping customers and workers safe in pandemic times

Floor decals, sidewalk signs, vinyl banners, foam board signs, poles with stanchions – these are just some of the messaging products that business owners have – and are – incorporating to remind customers and employees to keep social distance and follow other safety procedures in this era of coronavirus avoidance.

Retailers are marking their floor exterior and interior space with tape, dots, footprints or other eye-catching designs. Some products are professionally designed and created (i.e. colorful stickers that adorn the Hugo’s Tacos in Atwater Village were a product of Creative Safety Supply) while other signage is unabashedly low-tech (i.e. masking tape arrows that lead shoppers through the aisles at L.A. Road Thrift Store in Glassell Park).

“Before you enter the store you see three or four of our signs reminding you to wear a mask,” says Matt Troyer, office manager at L.A. Road. In addition to the flow arrows, printed signage around the store was made in-house and inspired by online templates, says Troyer. “We have a laminator onsite, so we can make these signs look nice. We didn’t feel the need to reach out to professional graphic services.”

Online resources abound. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce provides templates for customizing small printed signs and Los Angeles City offers a toolkit for businesses with numerous messaging options that can be printed in color or black and white.

Beyond signage, hand sanitizing – a mainstay at grocery stores entrances even before coronavirus – can be implemented at retail establishments that are re-opening. Just like social distancing graphics, the range of available products runs the gamut.

Businesses can opt for purchasing a fancy stand-alone sanitizing station (which runs about $130), or a thick tall pole where a bottle of Purell can be affixed ($15). Business can go cheaper yet by following the lead of L.A. Road Thrift Store and place an employee outside the store with a bottle of hand sanitizer to greet customers. Never underestimate the power of the person-to-person contact.

Will remote workers go back?

During lockdown, businesses sent workers to their home offices to do their job – and many employees discovered that working for home was not such a bad idea. No commute. No awkward office politics. Same, if not more productivity.

Now with loosening restrictions, businesses are contemplating how to bring employees back safely – but they may also be up against workers who’d rather continue with working at home.

Among the results of the Global Work-from-Home-Experience Survey – conducted by Global Workplace Analytics -- is that 77% of employees want to continue working from home at least once a week. Other results: 16% don’t want to come back to the office at all and 6% say they don’t want to work from home in the future.

Nearly 3,000 employees responded to the survey, making it one of the largest global post-COVID employee survey to date.

Help for business owners with civil unrest damage

Did your business suffered physical damage or economic injury because of the recent civil unrest? The LA County Office of Emergency Management asks you to register online so you can be connected to future disaster aid as it becomes available from state and federal sources. Go here for more info and to answer a short online survey.

Info about other disaster recovery resources and support currently available to LA County business owners by going here to find out more.

Visitors venture out as museums open up

“It’s been a real hard time for everyone and it’s really rewarding to see people on the property again,” explains Heritage Square Director Kori Capaldi about her museum’s soft opening in early June for exterior only walking tours of the historic homes. It was the first time since March 14 that visitors have been allowed onto the Montecito Heights property that is adjacent to the 110 Freeway.

With the recent news that museums are part of the organizations now allowed to reopen in Los Angeles County, Capaldi is considering how best to expand the visitor experience.

“We really didn’t expect to be open this soon, so we are going to continue with walking tours and officially open up the interior tours starting June 19,” she says. “We want to be have time to change systems and get more organized to be ready to welcome visitors.”

The walking tour numbers have been better than expected; opening weekend about 80 people were handed disposable guides and toured the grounds and the garden, and met the resident chickens and museum cat Belle. A group of six friends, who haven’t seen each other for a long time, met at the museum and social distanced during the tour and even hung out afterward in a circle on the grass.

A mom of three youngsters told Capaldi that she was grateful to be outside and happy the grounds were opened. “The mom looked like she was going to cry with happiness,” she said.

Capaldi says that when the museum fully opens for guests, interior tours will be capped at six per house. “We have seven structures that are opened to the public and plan to rotate tours to keep in line with social distancing,” she says. “We have a big piece of property so we are confident we can manage the crowds.”

LA County mulls a new pandemic program to support local small biz

Los Angeles County departments are considering how to join forces to establish a new program that would support local small businesses and their employees while ensuring state and county health orders and guidelines are being followed.

The proposal – dubbed the LA County Pandemic-Compliant Businesses and Workers Partnership Program – would provide 20,000 eligible small businesses (especially in underserved areas and those affected by current civil unrest) up to $3,000 in grant money to purchase protective gear and sanitizing materials. Pertinent county departments would offer technical assistance to help businesses be COVID-19 compliant.

The motion still needs to be reviewed and developed further. Watch this space.

