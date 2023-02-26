In a nondescript gray box building off Verdugo Boulevard in Glassell Park, art is being mixed, poured and molded by concrete artist Krizia Flores, who is transforming the medium of sidewalks and freeways into an expressive, personal endeavor.
“I used to have a regular cubicle job working for a motion picture company,” she says. “I needed something creative, and I wasn’t sure what that was going to be.”
Thinking about her childhood, Flores remembered her parents had a nursery and that “there were always plants around. So when I started to think about what I wanted to do, I realized, ‘Whatever it is, it’s got to be related to plants.’”
Envisioning planter pots as a goal, Flores admits she was “too shy to go into Home Depot and buy a bag of concrete. Plus, I couldn’t lift it!” She ordered a little box of concrete online and started working with the medium, creating small but intricate geometric pieces, sharing her work with friends and then eventually selling her art. Her whimsical work grew “little by little, and it started getting more attention and enough that I finally left my corporate day job,” she said. “It will be ten years this summer.”
Flores' work as Concrete Geometric has garnered international attention. Her bowls, pots, containers and trays in offbeat shapes and colors have been featured in Paris, LA, NY and Toronto design festivals. Not that long ago, Flores collaborated with Olympian medalist Shaun White on designing custom awards.
Before the pandemic, Flores hosted weekly in-person workshops at her studio, but today, she’s taking a big break from instruction. Her focus these days is shooting video workshops and creating concrete art kits with everything you need to make your own piece at home. “I don’t want them to be too crafty,” she says, describing the process as something you’d want to do “with your family or on a date.”
“I want to inspire other people to try a bunch of different things,” she says. “A lot can happen when we give ourselves a creative hour.”
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.