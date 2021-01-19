Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Police this morning arrested a suspect who led them on a brief car chase in the Glassell Park area.

The chase ended about 7:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Wollam Street in neighboring Cypress Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers began chasing the motorist a few minutes earlier, police said. The man was wanted for allegedly making criminal threats, police said. His name was not immediately available.

