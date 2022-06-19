Glassell Park -- Enjoying a tile game at the Glassell Park Senior Center, two friends Rafaela Uribe and Marta Julia Diaz, reminisced about Father’s Day, a day often overshadowed by Mother’s Day.
There wasn’t as much emphasis on it even at school, says Diaz, who raised two children in Glassell Park. Her husband, Juan Jose Diaz, has passed away, but she remembers the kids making cards for their dad. “I’m from Guatemala, so we would make traditional food that day,” she says, rattling off regional tostadas, moles and bar-be-cue. “It was always a calm relaxing day.”
Likewise, Uribe says that her husband was treated to either a home-cooked meal (“he loved pozole and moles”) or a trip to his favorite Mexican restaurant at the Farmer’s Market on Fairfax. Uribe does recall one memorable Father’s Day when she was in her 30s. She and her sister surprised their father, Augustine, with a trip back to Oaxaca.
On Father’s Day, Uribe will light a candle near his photo and spend time remembering her father and his sacrifices for his family. “We will have a nice conversation."
