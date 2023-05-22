MT WASHINGTON/GLASSELL PARK
“If I saw a pregnant woman on the street, I’d go running after her with a bunch of business cards,” says Misty LaGrande with a laugh about her strong dedication to the organization she helped create three years ago.
MAEVE -- Mothers Alliance Equity Village Empowerment – established its first chapter in Los Feliz in 2020. Today, Maeve has 40 chapters across the country and every day more parents (mostly moms) are joining their local groups to find neighborhood support and friendship and to learn how to positively impact their community. There is no fee to join and membership is open to all parents no matter the age of the child.
One of the newest MAEVE chapters is Mt. Washington/Glassell Park; president Melody Jiggetts says her chapter has 100 members with about 15 joining weekly. New parents are looking for a local community connection especially if they don't have a 'built-in family', she says.
While most moms’ groups have a basic playgroup-like template, MAEVE offers educational parenting programs, advocates for community involvement, and makes sure parents have opportunities to connect without kids in tow. And it’s all done on a hyper-local scale.
Jiggetts describes recent parent’s night out at the Highland Park Bowl and regular meetups at the Verdugo Bar. Moms and kids have a weekly session at Playlab in Eagle Rock or picnics at Cleland Park and the group holds virtual workshops.
The service component is a big draw. MAEVE chapters stock community fridges, organize diaper drives, create little lending libraries, sponsor needy families at holiday times, and make Valentines for folks at the local senior center.
"That’s the thing we want: Kids playing together, working together and helping each other,” Jiggetts said. “And that goes for us adults, too."
Brenda Rees is a writer who lives in Eagle Rock.
