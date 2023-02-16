You wouldn’t think someone could move to Southern California and actually miss Mexican food.
But when Briana Valdez arrived here from Texas in the summer of 2000, somehow it wasn’t the same. She had grown up in a family of five daughters, watching her mother and paternal grandmother hand-roll fresh tortillas for most of the meals. L.A. just didn’t have the fresh flour tortillas, themigas, the breakfast tacos, or the signature Texas cheese dip simply known asqueso.
In 2013, Valdez opened the first branch ofHomeState,to recapture the old Texas cuisine with some Southern California context (a certain amount of vegetarianism, for instance). Her first investor was her mother, who put in $5,000 from her retirement fund. The first paying guest? Also her mother.
“It was truly incredible to have her eat the food she cooked all those years raising her family in Texas, served to her in L.A.,” Valdez said. “A surreal moment.”
HomeState now has locations in East Hollywood and Highland Park, Playa Vista, Pasadena, and Sherman Oaks, and a new spot on the way in Atwater Village.
Valdez lives in Glassell Park with her husband, eight-year-old son, and 10-year-old dog Ralph. She told us a little about herself, her business, and her food.
* Tell us about your family background.
My family is still in Texas, aside from my sister Andy, HomeState’s Director of Brand and Communication. My parents did not grow up in hospitality. In their youth, they both worked in the fields of Texas as farm workers. They are very hard workers and instilled a strong sense of work ethic and value of family and community in their children.
* What are some differences between the food you serve and the food you grew up with?
We try to stay as close to the roots of Texas cooking and presentation as possible. My family made flour tortillas with lard. At HomeState, we use butter so that they remain vegetarian. We use real cheese in ourqueso,while most homes and restaurants in Texas use Velveeta or Easy Melt. It took many years to figure out the recipe, but I think it was worth it.
* Tell us about founding HomeState?
For over a decade, I searched my new home of L.A. for culinary signs from my home state. Finally, I had the audacity to try and make it happen myself. It took many years of working in restaurants, studying what it took to operate a restaurant, pop-ups in my backyard, recipe testing, and studying what made Texas food unique to finally make it happen.
* Did you grow up thinking you would open a business someday?
I’ve had an entrepreneurial spirit/bug since college, gaining a sense that anything is possible. I was mostly raised in small towns around Texas, and I was energized by the idea of living in a big city of possibilities.
