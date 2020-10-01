A small fire broke out this afternoon along the bank of the L.A. River on the border of Glassell Park and Cypress Park, near the Sotomayor Learning Academies.

The fire, which broke out at about 3 pm, was preceded by an explosion, said Amy Seidenwurm, who took photos of the blaze from the Elysian Valley side of the river.

It's not clear what triggered the blaze but apparently it was a rubbish fire, according to preliminary information from the L.A. Fire Department.

There was no sign of fire by 3:30 pm but fire crews were spotted at the scene by readers.