Glassell Park - An employee at an Amazon Prime Now warehouse tested positive for COVID-19, one of several coronavirus cases reported in recent days at Amazon facilities across Southern California.

The employee, who will be paid while they self-quarantine at home, works at the Amazon warehouse at 3334 N. San Fernando Road, Building E, and Amazon has asked the individual not to return to the site for 14 days, according to a company spokesman.

Amazon is working to notify all associates who were in close contact with the employee at work. Those employees are also being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days without loss of pay.

It was not clear when the employee tested positive or if they were working while showing symptoms.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering," Amazon's Timothy Carter told City News Service earlier this week. "We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."

The L.A. Times reported that Amazon workers have tested positive in six regional facilities, and noted that the Glassell Park warehouse is one of the company warehouses that "handle the final stage of deliveries to customers."

Earlier this week, Super King Market said an employee at its Glassell Park market on San Fernando Road tested for coronavirus and was "doing well and recovering."