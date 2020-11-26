Glassell Park -- Two men were killed early this morning after their vehicle struck a traffic median, a tree and then rolled over several times, police said.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 36 at a high rate of speed when it struck the median at about 1 am, said Sgt. Jeanna Quinones with the LAPD Central Traffic Division.
The driver and passenger -- described as two men in their 30s -- were pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
No other vehicles were involved, and investigators have not determined what caused the crash, Quinones said.
Update: City News Service says the victims have been identified as Ryan Brady, 34 and Max Perenchio, 33, according to the coroner's office, adding that it had no place residence for either man.
