Glassell Park - Ryan Brady and Max Perenchio were a pair of Chicago transplants, working their way up through the L.A. music industry.

Brady was vice president of marketing at Atlantic Records, and who was married Annabel Jones - youngest daughter of the late Davy Jones of Monkees fame. Perenchio, a songwriter and music producer who had worked with Brady for years on various projects, had just moved permanently to L.A. from Chicago, said a sound engineer who worked with them.

“They were just on the top of their game,” said Ronna Trumfio, who used to book various bands for Ryan at Kingsize Soundlabs in Glassell Park as well as Gold Diggers Sound in Hollywood, and 64 Sound in Highland Park.

Brady, age 34, and Perenchio, age 33, died in a crash early Thursday morning when their vehicle struck a traffic median, then a tree before rolling over several times, police said. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred close to Kingsize Soundlabs, though the men had not recorded there since earlier last month, according to Dixon.

Police last week said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Eastsider is seeking an update from the LAPD about the cause of the crash.

Brady and Perenchio had come up together in the Chicago area. Ryan graduated from Northwestern University in 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts in economics, and a certificate in Music Technology and Sound Design, according to his LinkedIn profile. By 2012, he was in Los Angeles, working for Atlantic Records, and in 2016, he started Take It Away: The Complete Paul McCartney Archive Podcast. He was promoted to vice president at Atlantic in 2019.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

"He was the eternal optimist, and bright light for all of us that got to work closely with him," said Julie Greenwald, chairman of Atlantic Records, said in a statement to Variety. "I know I speak for the staff and all the artists, we will miss him terribly.”

Meanwhile, Perenchio had continued working as a musician, songwriter and producer in Chicago. One of his bands even toured with classic-rock group KISS.

“One of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever seen in the studio,” said Jimmy Dixon, a studio engineer at Kingsize Soundlabs on Eagle Rock Boulevard. “That was one thing that I liked about them is they reminded me of home,” said Dixon, who is from Detroit.

Finally, after shuttling back and forth between Los Angeles and Chicago, Perenchio fully moved to L.A. just a couple of months ago, Dixon said.

Trumfio recalled how Ryan and Perenchio would come into the Glassell Park studio and play every instrument. “We built these recording studios for guys like that.”