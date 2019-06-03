GLASSELL PARK -- A fast-moving basement fire in a hillside home was extinguished early this morning before spreading to nearby homes.

The home in the 4400 block of Sunnycrest Drive caught fire at about 5:44 a.m., according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire started in the basement and spread throughout the 3-story home in a matter of minutes.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the two upper levels before extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire or level of damage to the home has not yet been determined.

No injuries were reported.