Glassell Park -- Fire crews extinguished a fire in the garage of a hillside home in under 20 minutes tonight and no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported about 7:05 p.m. in the one-story home in the 3500 block of Lavell Drive, near Yorkshire Drive, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Thirty-one firefighters battled the flames, and the fire was out by 7:25 p.m., Stewart said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.