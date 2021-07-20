Glassell Park - The Rite Aid where a worker was shot and killed last week while confronting suspect shoplifters has been closed indefinitely. Meanwhile, police today said they have identified a person of interest in the case.

The store on Eagle Rock Boulevard was supposed to be initially closed for only 48 hours, according to signs posted on the entrance. But new signs that had been posted by Monday said that the store was now closed indefinitely "due to this tragedy," according to reader Ken Walsh.

Police over the weekend released photos of the two suspected shoplifters involved in the deadly shooting of 36-year-old store employee Miguel Núñez Peñaloza on Thursday night, July 15.

One of the suspects, described as two men between the ages of 18 to 20, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Peñaloza as both suspects were leaving the store with cases of beer they had taken from a display without paying, police said.

LAPD homicide detective Raul Riojas said today that a person of interest has been identified. But no one has been detained or arrested.

Riojas did not provide any details, but he and his partner were collecting more information and expect to make an announcement in the next few days about the case.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Riojas at (213) 996-4149 (38063@lapdonline) or Manriquez at (213) 996-4180 31744@lapd.online.

• An online fundraiser has been set up for Peñaloza, who leaves behind a partner, mother, father, brother, sister and three nephews.