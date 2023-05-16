Glassell Park -- The Glassell Park Elementary STEAM Magnet campus has been host to students for more than a century.
The campus, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, opened its doors in 1912, said Christian Taylor, a historic preservation specialist with the Los Angeles Unified School District. When the school opened, it was known as Washington Park School. In 1920 the school was renamed Glassell Park.
Although none of the 1912 buildings exist, the school has significant structures, such as the main campus building, which was built in 1924 at a cost of about $110,000, according to a Los Angeles Times article.
The Spanish Colonial Revival building was the design of architect Edward Cray Taylor, the same architect who added Art Deco style features when the structure was remodeled in 1934. Additional remodeling work was done, bringing elements of PWA Moderne to the building
The combination of architectural styles “gives it a really unique look,” Christian Taylor said.
