Glassell Park teacher works with student cutting out a paper ghost

Universal transitional kindergarten teacher Angie Camacho works with a pupil who is cutting out a paper ghost at Glassell Park Elementary STEM Magnet. The exercise allows children to build their fine motor skills.

Glassell Park -- The four-year-olds in Georgina Ramirez-Castillo’s classroom were busy one recent morning preparing for kindergarten.

One group worked with numbers and learned to identify triangular shapes. Others practiced drawing letters in the sand, while another group painted pictures. Suddenly a timer went off, and the children scurried off to a different activity.

Child traces letter in pie pan filled with sand at Glassell Park Elementary classroom

Teacher's assistant Nancy Zambrano works with a transitional kindergarten pupil learning about letters.
Teacher looks on as student learns about shapes

Students learn about different geometric shapes in transitional kindergarten class.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

