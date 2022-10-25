Universal transitional kindergarten teacher Angie Camacho works with a pupil who is cutting out a paper ghost at Glassell Park Elementary STEM Magnet. The exercise allows children to build their fine motor skills.
Glassell Park -- The four-year-olds in Georgina Ramirez-Castillo’s classroom were busy one recent morning preparing for kindergarten.
One group worked with numbers and learned to identify triangular shapes. Others practiced drawing letters in the sand, while another group painted pictures. Suddenly a timer went off, and the children scurried off to a different activity.
Welcome to one of the first Universal Transitional Kindergarten, or UTK, classes at Glassell Park Elementary S.T.E.A.M. Magnet. It’s a grade level for all 4-year-olds that allows them to master skills for kindergarten.
According to Dean Tagawa, L.A. Unified School District’s early education executive director, district data show that these classes make for more successful students in kindergarten.
Eventually, all four-year-olds across the district will be eligible for UTK. But for now, LAUSD is focusing on enrolling all eligible students in high-needs neighborhoods.
Educators say transitional kindergarten programs help children learn to verbalize thoughts and feelings and how to interact with other kids. They are exposed to letters, numbers and sounds. They learn to stay on task.
In the past, Glassell Park Elementary had offered a limited version of T.K. based on a child’s birthday. But there were gaps, and children with summer birthdays weren’t eligible, said Claudia Pelayo, principal at Glassell Park Elementary.
This year, a child born between Sept. 2, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2018 can enroll.
Universal T.K. allowed children to socialize in ways they couldn’t during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pelayo said.
Children participate in exercises, such as cutting paper, to build fine motor skills. They participate in activities that teach them left from right and move from left to right when reading, said teacher Suzy Zavala.
Tagawa said parents wondering whether to enroll their children in transitional kindergarten should consider the benefits of that year of preparation.
“It gives them sound foundational skills,” Tagawa said.
🎒 School News Roundup
Elysian Heights: Take the kids to Elysian Heights Arts Magnet on Saturday, Oct. 29 for an afternoon of free arts & crafts, games, performances and a haunted maze during the Dia de los Muertos and Harvest Festival.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
