Glassell Park - One man was killed tonight after being shot inside a Rite Aid store, police said.
The shooting at the store in the 4400 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40 was reported at 8:51 pm, said LAPD Officer William Cooper.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two suspects, one of whom was armed, were seen heading from the store in the direction of Eagle Rock Boulevard, Cooper said.
No further details were available.
This account is based on preliminary information that is subject to change.
