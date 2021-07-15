4044 Eagle Rock Blvd

Google Maps

Glassell Park - An employee was shot and killed tonight after confronting alleged shoplifters inside a Rite Aid store, police said.

The shooting at the store in the 4400 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40 was reported at 8:51 pm, said LAPD Officer William Cooper.  The shooting took place after an employee confronted two suspects who were leaving the store without paying for merchandise, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Two suspects, one of whom was armed, were seen heading from the store in the direction of Eagle Rock Boulevard, Cooper said.

No further details were available.

This account is based on preliminary information that is subject to change.

This story was updated July 16 @ 7:19 am

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments

Recommended for you