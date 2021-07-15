Glassell Park - An employee was shot and killed tonight after confronting alleged shoplifters inside a Rite Aid store, police said.

The shooting at the store in the 4400 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40 was reported at 8:51 pm, said LAPD Officer William Cooper. The shooting took place after an employee confronted two suspects who were leaving the store without paying for merchandise, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Two suspects, one of whom was armed, were seen heading from the store in the direction of Eagle Rock Boulevard, Cooper said.

No further details were available.

This account is based on preliminary information that is subject to change.

This story was updated July 16 @ 7:19 am