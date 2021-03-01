Glassell Park - One man was killed and another injured in a shooting late this afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported at 4:20 pm near West Avenue 32 and Drew Street, said Alex Topete with LAPD Media Relations.

An adult male died at a hospital. The second victim is reported to be in stable condition, Topete said.

There is no information immediately available on what prompted the shooting or about the suspect or suspects.