Glassell Park - One man was killed and another injured in a shooting late this afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported at 4:20 pm near West Avenue 32 and Drew Street, said Alex Topete with LAPD Media Relations.

An adult male died at a hospital. The second victim is reported to be in stable condition, Topete said.

There is no information immediately available on what prompted the shooting or about the suspect or suspects.

