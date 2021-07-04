Glassell Park - A man who was wounded in a drive-by shooting near Estara Avenue and Drew Street on Friday afternoon has died from his injuries, police said today.

The 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday night (July 3), according to Officer G. Todd of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center. The name of the victim was not released.

The victim, described as a Latino man, was standing on the sidewalk when the occupants of a passing vehicle opened fire at about 1 pm, according to LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

There was no information about the shooting suspects or vehicle. It is unknown if this incident is gang-related.

Video on Citizen.com shows police activity, including helicopters and police tape. Notes on the Citizen app indicate that traffic in the area was blocked off as of 1:15 p.m.