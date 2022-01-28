3800 W Avenue 41 map

Glassell Park -- Firefighters needed about 20 minutes to extinguish a house fire this afternoon.

The blaze was reported about 1:40 p.m. in a two-story townhouse in the 3800 block of West Avenue 41, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire was limited to the second floor, which was fully involved in flames.

No injuries were reported, and no other structures were damaged, according to the LAFD.

The cause was under investigation.

