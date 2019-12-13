Glassell Park - It didn't take very long for the whimsical Glassellland sign -- an art installation inspired by the Hollywoodland sign -- to win many fans after it first started popping up across the neighborhood several years ago.
In fact, Solarc Brewery on Eagle Rock Boulevard found a way to incorporate the distinctive triple "L" spelling into the name of its Yarrow-infused beer, Glasselllager, and Australian indie roots musician Jordie Lane adopted "GLASSELLLAND" as the title of an album he issued last year. Even the local Target has incorporated the sign in a mural inside the store.
Now, the artist who created the 10-foot-tall, 70-foot-wide sign that looms above the baseball field at the Verdugo Recreation Center is trying to secure necessary city permits as well as $4,500 for repairs in hopes of making it a permanent fixture.
But it seems that not everyone, based on Facebook comments to our story, is thrilled with the sign or the name Glassellland.
So, what do you think? Should the neighborhood council or city cough up the money and permits to make Glassellland permanent? Or are you a traditionalist who prefers Glassell Park and thinks this Glassellland thing has gone too far?
