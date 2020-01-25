How would you deal with homeless conditions at Echo Park Lake?

Echo Park -- Echo Park Lake has become a flashpoint over the issue of homelessness.

Advocates for the homeless have protested efforts to clean up the growing encampment at the lake and get the city to allow the homeless to stay. Councilman Mitch' O'Farrell has proposed spending $560,000 to improve health and hygiene at the lake. Meanwhile, some park visitors have expressed growing frustration and concern over the homeless.

